Unions threaten a strike in response to salary increases for CEOs and Cabinet Secretary

The Belize National Teachers’ Union (BNTU), along with the Public Service Union (PSU) and the workers at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), have expressed strong disapproval over the salary increases granted to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Cabinet Secretary Stuart Leslie. This decision has been described as “obscene,” especially as teachers and other public officers continue to wait for overdue pay adjustments.

In an official statement dated Wednesday, April 16th, the unions expressed their concern regarding this latest action by the government. “The BNTU notes with tremendous concern the obscene salary increases for Government officials that have been made public through a recent document from the desk of the Cabinet Secretary. We wish to remind the Government of Belize of the submissions made regarding our frozen increments that are now long overdue for repayment. Through this medium, this union also wishes to inform that discussions will be held with its affiliate unions after which our members will be caucused for their input on this matter and a determination on the way forward,” the release read.

This was followed by the PSU condemning the pay raises. “The People of Belize deserve leaders who serve them, not predators who exploit them,” part of their statement read. “While public officers endure stagnant wages, withheld increments, and threats to their pensions, the administration has once again prioritized lining the pockets of its political loyalists over addressing the dire needs of those who serve Belize daily.” The PSU release ends with a warning that collective industrial action will become unavoidable if the administration ignores workers.

On April 22nd, the KHMH Union also slammed the pay raises. “KHMH workers, nurses, doctors, technicians, administrative and support staff, continue to serve the Belizean people without a pension plan, without answers, and without respect.” Their statement described the government’s action as a “slap in the face” and called for pension reform for hospital staff, a freeze on salary adjustments for political appointees, and the resumption of good faith negotiations.

According to an official document dated March 28, 2025, signed by Cabinet Secretary Stuart Leslie and addressed to Financial Secretary Joseph Waight and the CEOs, the salary adjustments were approved retroactively, taking effect from March 13. This document indicates that the Cabinet Secretary’s annual salary was raised to $96,000, while the CEOs’ salaries increased to $88,000 annually, reflecting a 15.7% increase.

The unions are still waiting for a government response. They continue to warn the administration that they ask for what is fair for their members. They emphasize that if their requests are unmet, their last resort will be a massive industrial action, which could impact the country’s commercial and domestic activities.