Belize National Teachers Union Mobilizes Nationwide; Meeting in San Pedro Highlights Urgent Demands

The Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) held important district meetings nationwide on April 30, 2025, including a highly charged assembly at the Lion’s Den in San Pedro. This mobilization is part of their escalating efforts to address systemic grievances after the Ministry of Education denied time-off requests for these meetings. BNTU President Nadia Caliz emphasized that the gatherings were necessary to “formally register discontent” regarding salary disparities and bureaucratic failures.

Two executives from the BNTU Belize City branch, Arlette Mossiah and Abigail Hoare, led the San Pedro meeting. During the assembly, they focused on five key demands: salary adjustments, an increase in the minimum wage to six dollars an hour, the issuance of a circular for payment of transfer grants of $1,500, prioritizing benefit negotiations for union members, and an urgent response to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) framework submitted in November 2024.

Additionally, attendees voiced their frustration regarding post-election salary increases for government officials, highlighting a 16.7% increase for certain roles that were tax-free, while teacher salaries either remained stagnant or were reduced by 10%. One speaker remarked, “They’re sitting in air-conditioned offices while we’re sweating in classrooms without proper breaks.” Another speaker added, “They promised us 20% raises but cut our pay instead. Now, CEOs are getting an 18.5% tax-free raise. We are their bosses—they work for us.”

Additionally, a teacher shared that her students applauded her when they saw her wearing a union shirt, saying, “They understand we’re being exploited. Even kids see the injustice.”

The union outlined a phased approach to their actions. The first phase consists of options such as a Go Slow, Sick Out, or a demonstration. The second phase includes a demonstration, a rally, or a two-day shutdown. The third phase involves a demonstration, a rally, a strike, and a massive two-day shutdown. All attendees were given a ballot to vote on which of the three phases they wanted to pursue.

The votes were tallied, and one of the executives informed the members, “We will take the totals to Belize today, where we have a meeting with all the executives to discuss and review the outcome of the voting process. After that, we will provide you with feedback before the end of the day concerning our next steps and when we will begin.”

It was emphasized that they intend to demonstrate their resolve before the Collective Bargaining Agreement scheduled for May 24th. Arlette Mossiah expressed, “We are serious about this because it is very unfair for us teachers to give our all in supporting our children while not receiving the love and respect we believe we deserve from our ministers.”

These meetings follow months of tension, including a protest in February 2025 where thousands demanded timely salary payments and systemic reforms. With educators citing “archaic” management systems and unpaid dues, the BNTU’s mobilization on April 30 signifies a turning point in their advocacy for equitable treatment.