Ministry of Transportation Hosts Meeting with Bus Operators to Advance Public Transportation Reform

Press Release, Belmopan, May 5, 2025. The Ministry of Transportation hosted a stakeholder engagement on May 2, 2025, bringing together over eighty representatives from the public ground transportation sector. The meeting reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting the interests of bus operators and commuters, while advancing a shared national vision for a safer, more reliable and efficient public transportation system.

The event featured presentations and contributions from several key leaders, including Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of Transportation; Mr. Chester Williams, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Transportation; Mr. Leon Gentle, Chief Transport Officer; Ms. Anna Loague, Director of Policy, Planning & Research; Mr. Peter M. Williams, Deputy Chief Transport Officer; Mr. Andy Shaw, President of the Belize Bus Owners Association; and Mr. Joel Cervantes, Chairperson of the Transport Board. Their collective remarks underscored the importance of ongoing collaboration and policy reform to modernize the sector and elevate the quality of service, with a special focus on commuters’ needs.

In his keynote address, Minister Zabaneh emphasized that Belize’s transportation system must be “an engine of national development—one that is fair, accessible, and grounded in mutual respect.” He reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering support for operators, recognizing their critical role in the nation’s economy and daily functioning. The Minister also presented a proposal for the consolidation of the national highway bus industry through a Public-Private Partnership model. Under this model, current operators could remain as shareholders along with the Government of Belize, facilitating economies of scale, reduced operating costs, improved reliability, and higher quality equipment and service, including terminal upgrades countrywide. The proposal was met with positive feedback from stakeholders. Further consultations will be pursued to refine the proposal.

The Ministry of Transportation extends gratitude to all the operators who participated in this important dialogue. Their dedication, insight, and willingness to engage are vital to the progress envisioned. The Ministry looks forward to continued partnership as efforts continue to build a transportation system that reflects the strength, civility, and resilience of the Belizean people.