The Ministries of Civil Aviation and National Defense hold press conference on the investigation of the municipal plane hijacking incident

On April 30th, the Ministries of Civil Aviation and National Defense held a joint press conference to discuss the unprecedented hijacking of a municipal Tropic Air flight in Belize on April 17th. This incident has prompted comprehensive reviews of aviation and national security protocols.

During the press conference, Major Ruben Cowo of the Joint Intelligence and Operations Center (JIOC) outlined the rapid response to the situation. He stated, “The first alert was issued after 8:30AM, allowing the Belize Defense Force and Coast Guard to deploy their special operations groups, and directed deployment to the sites of potential landing areas, from the Philip Goldson International Airport to San Pedro and was even prepared for a potential crash landing at sea.”

Major Francis Usher, the CEO of the Ministry of National Security and Border Defense, highlighted the collaborative effort with international partners. He noted, “JIOC also coordinated with Mexican and US authorities to keep them informed of what was going on when it was learned that the hijacker was American and wanted to be taken to the U.S.”

Deputy Director of Civil Aviation, Stanley Gideon emphasized the critical role of the pilot: “Pilot Howell Grange’s ruse of communicating with air traffic controller in Spanish to convince the hijacker he was taking him to the US bought significant time to get the plane down safely,” Grange’s quick thinking allowed security forces to prepare. However, he was injured before another passenger subdued the hijacker.

In speaking of what is to come following the incident, Minister Francis Fonseca, who is responsible for Immigration, emphasized the importance of a measured response to serious incidents: “Obviously, when you’re faced with this type of incident, which is very serious and dramatic, it’s always a call to action. We must review our procedures, assess what is in place, and consider how we can make things more effective, efficient, and secure. That’s what we are doing.” He cautioned, “As serious as that incident was, we should not overreact to it, and we need to strike the right balance.”

Nigel Carter, the Director of Aviation, shared insights into the new measures that will be implemented for passengers moving forward. “I would be remiss if I don’t highlight the fact that we have previously worked with the Belize Airport Authority in so far as strengthening airport security. They have currently engaged a private security company with the intent of this company providing aviation security at the different aerodromes where commercial air services occur. I can say that the employees of this security company are currently being trained. We have clearly defined prohibited items, items that can’t go on an aircraft, and we plan to conduct a public awareness campaign to ensure that the general public is aware of what can and cannot go on an aircraft. Firearms can’t go on an aircraft. You must declare the steps taken to ensure that the aircraft is not in the cabin. Something as simple as a lighter is not allowed to be taken on an aircraft. We will improve the process of interviewing passengers, so asking them questions, sir, madam, is there any time you are taking on board that should be prohibited, small interviews to make sure that they are aware they should not be taking any item on the aircraft.”

At the press conference, CEO Narda Garcia underscored the necessity of conducting a thorough investigation and gathering all relevant facts before making any public statements. As government ministries commit to ongoing reviews and new security measures to restore public confidence in aviation safety in Belize, frequent flyers are voicing their concerns while remaining hopeful that these changes will help prevent future incidents.