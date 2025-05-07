New Peace Corps Trainees Arrive in Belize for YES Project

Press Release, BELMOPAN, BELIZE May 6, 2025 – Twenty-three Peace Corps trainees arrived in Belize this morning to begin 27 months of service, joining national efforts to empower Belizean youth through the Youth Empowered by Sports (YES) Project. Their arrival strengthens the ongoing impact of two current YES cohorts already serving communities across the country.

Peace Corps Belize, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports & Diaspora Relations, works alongside local counterparts to implement the YES Project. This initiative aims to support Belizean youth in leading healthy, empowered lives and realizing their full potential.

Over the next eleven weeks, the trainees will participate in an intensive Pre-Service Training program. This includes sessions on the Peace Corps’ development approach, the objectives and methods of the YES Project, technical training, health and safety, and language and cultural immersion in Kriol or Spanish and Belizean society. These experiences will equip them to serve effectively as Peace Corps Volunteers.

The trainees are scheduled to be officially sworn in as Peace Corps Volunteers on Friday, July 18, 2025. This incoming group will join the currently serving YES Youth Development Volunteers and Response Volunteers who serve in Belize. Together, the four volunteer cohorts are working across two key sectors: Youth Development and Education.

Since 1961, more than 240,000 Peace Corps Volunteers have lived and worked alongside community members in 144 countries at the invitation of host country governments. Today, the Peace Corps maintains country agreements with 64 countries. The Peace Corps extends its gratitude to the people and Government of Belize for their collaboration and the opportunity it offers these Volunteers to assist in the pursuit of the nation’s development. For more information on the Peace Corps in Belize, please visit: https://www.peacecorps.gov/belize/.