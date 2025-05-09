BNTU takes action against GOB

On April 30, 2025, the Belize National Teachers’ Union (BNTU) held a crucial nationwide meeting, gathering over 2,500 members from its branches in response to rising frustrations over government salary policies and longstanding union demands. This meeting occurred despite the Ministry of Education’s refusal to grant official time off for teachers, who left their classrooms to participate in an important vote regarding the union’s future actions. According to the official results announced by BNTU President Nadia Caliz, the union’s membership approved the following sequence of actions: Phase One will involve a demonstration, Phase Two will be a two-day national shutdown, and Phase Three will lead to a strike.

With the official voting results, the BNTU moved forward with a demonstration on Friday, May 9th, in Belmopan City. This demonstration marks the first phase of their industrial action. If their demands are not met, the union is prepared to escalate its actions to include a two-day national shutdown and, ultimately, a strike.

The Ministry of Education has once again denied BNTU’s request regarding May 9th. In an official memorandum dated May 6th, Chief Education Officer Yolanda Gongora instructed both general and local managers of government-funded and grant-aided educational institutions to treat May 9 as a regular school day.

The BNTU reported strong unity among its members as they voted to implement a phased escalation of industrial action. This structured approach demonstrates the union’s determination to increase pressure if their five core demands are not met. These demands include: an 8.5% salary adjustment, raising the minimum wage to $6.00 per hour, issuing a circular guaranteeing a $1,500 transfer grant, prioritizing negotiated benefits for union members, and providing an urgent response to the Collective Bargaining Agreement framework submitted in November 2024.

The leaders and rank-and-file members of the BNTU have expressed significant dissatisfaction with the recent salary increases for top government officials following the elections. This is particularly concerning given that teachers’ salaries have either stagnated or decreased. The union emphasizes that rising living costs and unmet government promises have made it essential for immediate action to be taken.

As the union prepares for industrial action, all eyes are now on the government’s response and the possibility of renewed negotiations in the weeks ahead. The BNTU executive has promised to keep members informed and united as they advocate for negotiations and meaningful reforms.