GOB unveils strategic development plan for Ambergris Caye

On Wednesday, May 7th, the Government of Belize (GOB) officially launched the Strategic Plan for the Sustainable Development of Ambergris Caye. The event took place at the Sunset Caribe Resort, and the media were not invited. This plan sets a long-term vision to guide the island’s sustainable growth, resilience, and overall quality of life.

Present at the official ceremonies, which started at 10 AM, were Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, and Honorable Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, among other business and tourism stakeholders. The plan outlines a clear path toward the year 2045, envisioning Ambergris Caye as a sustainable territory. It aims to build resilient, nature-sensitive infrastructure, generate economic opportunities, and promote cultural identity in a productive, inclusive, and equitable environment.

The Strategic Plan was developed under the leadership of the Honorable Dr. John Briceño, Prime Minister. In 2022, he established a national task force to oversee the formulation of the plan. This task force brought together representatives from the Government of Belize, the San Pedro Town Council, and the private sector. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) provided technical support for the development of the plan.

Mayor Nuñez and his team highlighted that the voices, values, and resilience of the island community shaped this historic milestone. They emphasized that the plan is not just a document, but rather a call to action focused on sustainability and inclusion.

One of the key points discussed was the population and housing projection for 2045. According to a presentation, Ambergris Caye’s population is expected to exceed 30,000 by that year, accompanied by a housing initiative that aims to add over 13,000 new homes. It was noted that the current trend of unplanned infrastructure development will shift toward a more strategic approach designed to attract investments.

Additionally, the projected transformation will encompass various aspects, including improvements in transportation logistics and a zoning plan aimed at promoting diversified development. Other planned upgrades include enhancements to water and sanitation services, electricity, health services, housing, and community development. These improvements are anticipated to support the island’s rapid growth and ensure that all residents can benefit.

Area Representative Perez stated that unveiling the development plan signifies a collective commitment to a significant transformation for the country, its stakeholders, and the community everyone calls home. “San Pedro, Ambergris Caye is more than a destination,” Perez said. “It is a thriving community of hard-working individuals, families, youth, and leaders who bring energy and resilience at heart to every aspect of island life. It is a place where tradition meets innovation, and where the challenges of rapid growth, climate pressures, and economic inequalities intersect the spirit of unity and hunger for progress.” Perez noted that the strategic development for Ambergris Caye demonstrates a profound understanding of the island’s unique needs, its potential, and the collective aspirations of its people to create a better future. “Importantly, this plan is grounded in values and mirrors our island’s character, inclusivity, sustainability, equity, and opportunity,” Perez noted. He continued addressing the attendees, emphasizing that this is a call to action and inviting collaboration across all sectors, including government, business, civil society, and local communities, whose voices have helped shape the priorities of this plan. Perez added that the development plan is a commitment to the youth of Ambergris Caye, envisioning new opportunities for learning, growth, and leadership.

The Honorable Coye stated that Ambergris Caye is highly valuable to the country, and through this plan, his government is committed to the island’s strategic development. “This is with the well-being of residents and long-term national interest in mind. On behalf of the Prime Minister, I express our sincere gratitude to the IDB for its technical partnership and look forward to continued collaboration as we move into implementation,” he stated in his remarks.

Rocío Medina Bolívar, the IDB Country Representative for Belize, expressed that the IDB is pleased to support the Government of Belize (GOB) in this significant initiative. The Strategic Plan for Ambergris Caye establishes a solid foundation for sustainable development, and the IDB is dedicated to supporting its implementation. This includes making investments in vulnerable communities, such as San Mateo. Additionally, the IDB is dedicated to exploring public-private partnerships for key infrastructure projects.

Implementing the plan is expected to require more than $300 million in investments over the next 20 years. Presentations at the event highlighted the opportunities to leverage both public resources and private sector participation through innovative financing mechanisms. This plan is based on a comprehensive multi-sectoral analysis that examined vulnerabilities to natural risks, urban growth trends, and the island’s carrying capacity. The planning process involved 15 participatory workshops and numerous meetings with stakeholders from public institutions, private sector entities, and civil society organizations.

The plan, in its entirety, is available at https://shorturl.at/ECGJi