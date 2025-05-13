BNTU Stages Demonstration in Belmopan City

Hundreds of union members staged a demonstration in Belmopan on Friday, May 9th, led by the Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU), alongside the Public Service Union and other allied organizations. The protest marked the first phase of a planned series of industrial actions aimed at pressuring the Government of Belize (GOB) to implement long-standing salary and wage reforms.

The demonstration, which coincided with the opening of the National Assembly, centered on demands for an 8.5% salary increase, raising the minimum wage from $5 to $6 per hour, the issuance of a $1,500 transfer grant circular, the prioritization of negotiated benefits, and a timely response to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) framework submitted in November 2024.

The BNTU, representing over 2,500 educators nationwide, had voted on April 30 to initiate industrial action in phases. The first phase involved demonstrations, with subsequent actions including a two-day national shutdown and a potential full strike if no resolution is reached.

BNTU President Nadia Caliz underscored the urgency of the union’s demands and urged members to prepare for potential pay deductions for participating in the protest. The Public Service Union echoed the call for national solidarity, arguing that unity is essential to compel government action on economic justice.

Tensions were heightened by the Ministry of Education’s directive for schools to remain open on May 9th, denying official time off for teachers to participate in the demonstration. This move, seen by many as an attempt to stifle participation, further fueled union frustration.

Adding to the discontent are perceived inequities in public sector compensation. Union leaders pointed to recent salary increases for senior government officials, including a 15.7% raise for CEOs and the Cabinet Secretary, contrasting them with stagnant or reduced earnings for teachers and civil servants amid rising living costs.

In response, Prime Minister John Briceño appointed a high-level negotiating team led by Deputy Prime Minister Cordel Hyde, including Ministers Francis Fonseca, Oscar Requeña, Henry Charles Usher, and Minister of State Chris Coye. The team has been tasked with engaging the unions to explore revenue-generating measures, cost savings, and pension reform, while addressing the unions’ core demands.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to continued dialogue. Still, unions have warned that if negotiations fail to yield tangible outcomes, further escalation, including full-scale strike action, remains on the table.

The coming weeks are expected to be pivotal in shaping the future of labor relations within Belize’s public sector.