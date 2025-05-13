“Early Warnings for All” workshop aims to enhance emergency response preparations in Belize

From May 5th to 7th, the Ministry of the Public Service, Governance, and Disaster Risk Management, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and the National Meteorological Service (NMS), hosted the first National Consultative Workshop on Early Warnings for All (EW4All) at the Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel. This three-day event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to review and enhance Belize’s early warning systems, aimed at reducing disaster risk and improving climate resilience.

The workshop focused on assessing the status of early warning mechanisms in Belize, identifying gaps, and exploring opportunities for enhancement. Participants, comprising government officials, civil society representatives, technical experts, and community leaders, engaged in collaborative discussions to ensure that early warning systems are inclusive, accessible, and effective for all populations, particularly vulnerable groups.

The EW4ALL Initiative presents a significant opportunity to improve Belize’s early warning system (EWS) infrastructure. Launched by the UN Secretary-General in 2022, this global initiative aims to ensure universal access to early warnings, particularly for vulnerable populations. This workshop was part of a broader effort to implement the “Early Warnings for All” framework in Belize, aligning with global strategies to enhance disaster preparedness and response. Additionally, it laid the groundwork for upcoming activities, including an online workshop focused on inclusive early warning and early action, which is scheduled to take place after the in-person consultations.

The Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (MHEWS) is built on four foundational pillars: disaster risk knowledge, observations and forecasting, dissemination and communication, and preparedness and response. Additionally, a cross-cutting focus on governance creates a roadmap for strengthening the MHEWS.

Key topics discussed during the workshop included evaluating existing early warning infrastructure and communication channels, strategies for integrating community-based knowledge with technological solutions, enhancing coordination among national agencies and local stakeholders, promoting inclusivity to ensure that early warnings effectively reach marginalized and remote communities, and planning early action protocols in response to warnings to minimize the impacts of disasters.

The event highlighted Belize’s dedication to enhancing national disaster resilience through collaborative efforts across multiple sectors. The selected venue emphasized the workshop’s role as a national platform for dialogue and policy development in disaster risk management.

This inaugural consultation marks a significant step toward creating a more resilient Belize, one that can effectively anticipate and respond to natural hazards with timely, inclusive, and actionable early warning systems.