Belize and the European Union Holds Partnership Dialogue

PRESS RELEASE, Belmopan, 19th May 2025. Belize and the European Union held their Partnership Dialogue in Belmopan, Belize on 19th May 2025. The discussions were held in a constructive atmosphere, addressing the multifaceted relationship between Belize and the EU. Both parties are aligned on many critical global issues and are committed to respecting the international legal order and promoting multilateralism. They reiterated their commitment to further strengthen their partnership, grounded in shared values and interests.

The dialogue reviewed development cooperation, assessing the progress of ongoing projects under the 11th European Development Fund and new initiatives under the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) on green growth in the south and border management. The EU also provided updates on its regional programs, such as Environment and Climate Change, Trade, and Good Governance, benefiting Belize, in the Caribbean and Central America.

Discussions also covered the implementation of the EU’s Global Gateway Investment Agenda, which aims to boost investment in Belize in digital transformation, climate and energy, transport, health, and education. Updates on the EU-Economic Partnership Agreement, including its challenges and opportunities, were also provided. Belize and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership at the multilateral level, particularly in the upcoming EU-CELAC Summit, which will take place in Colombia in November 2025.

Belize’s interest in being added to the list of countries benefiting from the Schengen visa waiver was also discussed. Other topics included good governance, human rights, the situation in Haiti, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the devastating war in Gaza. Belize shared an update on regional integration initiatives in CARICOM and SICA.

Another significant topic was the ongoing case before the International Court of Justice regarding Guatemala’s territorial, maritime, and insular claim on Belize, along with the EU’s support for confidence-building measures in the Adjacency Zone between Belize and Guatemala ahead of the ICJ’s ruling.

The Partnership Dialogue was co-chaired by Honourable Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture and Immigration, and H.E. Erja Askola, Ambassador of the European Union.