21 Belizeans Repatriated from the USA in First-Ever Charter Flight

On Thursday, May 22nd, a charter flight from the United States of America (USA) landed at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA), repatriating 21 Belizeans who had been residing illegally in that country. The aircraft arrived shortly after 11AM, and following immigration processing, the Belizean nationals were transported to the Queen Street Police Station in Belize City for screening before being released. The flight, an Airbus A321, was carrying a total of 150 deportees, the majority of whom were from Peru and Chile.

Representatives from the United States Embassy in Belize were present at the PGIA. Public Affairs Officer Luke Martin spoke to the media, confirming it was the first time Belizeans had been returned on a U.S. government-chartered flight. He emphasized the due process involved in the deportations. “It’s not like they were just scooped up off the street and put on a plane,” Martin said. “Everybody had the right to due process, went to court, had their hearings, had their appeals. So, this happened through legal means for sure.”

Martin noted that the inclusion of nationals from other countries on the same flight was for cost efficiency. After the stop in Belize, the aircraft continued to Peru and Chile.

Following the flight’s arrival, the Government of Belize issued an official statement. It confirmed that it had been notified on Friday, May 16th, by the U.S. government of the decision to repatriate the individuals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture, and Immigration, in coordination with the Embassy of Belize in the USA and the Belize Police Department, then worked to verify the individuals’ nationality and ensure they had the required travel documentation. No children were among the deportees. While the identities of the Belizeans were not disclosed, the majority were adult males.

In its official release, the Ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights of Belizeans overseas, regardless of their immigration status. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture, and Immigration takes seriously its consular duty to ensure that the rights of all Belizeans abroad are respected and that they are treated with dignity in accordance with international law,” the statement read.

This inaugural charter flight marks a clear indication of the U.S. administration’s approach to immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump. The administration has adopted a stringent immigration policy aimed at returning undocumented immigrants to their countries of origin. In some cases, the U.S. government is offering irregular immigrants the option of voluntary return, providing them with airfare and, in certain instances, a stipend of US$1,000.

The U.S. government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on illegal immigration. Given this policy, additional charter flights returning Belizeans may be anticipated in the future.