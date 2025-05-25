Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics Wins 2025 CREF Industry Award

Press Release, Belmopan City, May 22nd, 2025. The Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2025 CREF Industry Award for Best Clean Energy Policy or Program. The award was presented at the 7th Annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF), hosted by New Energy Events in Miami, Florida.

The winning project, LAIT UP BELIZE! was recognized for its transformative and holistic approach to reforming Belize’s energy landscape. Funded by the European Union, the initiative is a key pillar in Belize’s commitment to achieving universal access to electricity by 2030, while advancing sustainability, innovation, and equity.

This award recognizes the Ministry’s steadfast commitment to shaping energy policy that prioritizes sustainability, accessibility, and innovation. It affirms Belize’s leadership in advancing progressive, inclusive policies that support long-term climate and development goals.

“We are honored to be recognized among regional leaders in clean energy,” said Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics. “This achievement reflects the Government of Belize’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development and energy access to all. This recognition is a proud moment for our country and a signal that we are on the right track.”

_________________________________________________________________________

Winners of the CREF Industry Awards were selected by a distinguished Advisory Committee, and the recognition affirms the Ministry’s role as a trailblazer in energy policy and electrification efforts.

The Ministry extends its heartfelt gratitude to the European Union for its generous support, and to all stakeholders, technical partners, and community leaders whose dedication continues to power Belize’s clean energy journey.