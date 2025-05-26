IDB and EU Partner to Boost Trade and Investment Facilitation Program in Belize

The European Union (EU) is providing a €2 million grant to support the Trade and Investment Facilitation Program in Belize, financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The program, currently underway, seeks to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) and enhance trade performance by streamlining processes, strengthening institutional capacity, and fostering deeper integration into regional and global markets. Key components include a Single Investment Window to simplify, standardize, and automate investment procedures and a Single Trade Window to optimize and digitalize trade-related processes, reducing costs and delays.

The grant, which will leverage an IDB loan equivalent to €7 million, will be instrumental in advancing Belize’s trade and investment agenda. It will support program activities, including the launch of an “Export Young Professional Program,” a joint initiative between the Directorate of Foreign Trade and BELTRAIDE aimed at boosting exports and strengthening local human capital. The initiative will also enhance BELTRAIDE’s capacity to support local enterprises, particularly SMEs and women-led businesses.

The funding will enhance the IDB’s Program for the Electronic Single Window by deploying two key modules, improving Belize’s capacity to electronically manage licenses, certificates, and permits to boost international trade. Activities will also focus on enhancing the regulatory framework and procedures for trade facilitation and regional integration.

Additionally, the funding will support the implementation of trade agreements, integrated border management measures, and capacity-building activities for Belizean officials. This intervention supports ongoing efforts to deepen trade integration and is aligned with the IDB’s América en el Centro Initiative, which promotes regional economic integration.

The Trade and Investment Facilitation Program aligns strategically with the Inclusive

Digital Transformation and Human Capital Development pillars of the EU-LAC Global Gateway Investment Agenda by digitalizing trade processes and implementing the Export Young Professional Program.

Together, the IDB and the EU are laying the foundation for a more competitive, connected, and inclusive Belizean economy.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is devoted to improving lives across Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 1959, the IDB works with the region’s public sector to design and enable impactful, innovative solutions for sustainable and inclusive development. Leveraging financing, technical expertise and knowledge, it promotes growth and well-being in 26 countries. Visit our website: https://www.iadb.org/en.