The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation Charts the Course for Belize’s Blue Economy Through Cross-Sector Collaboration

Press Release, May 27, 2025 Belize City, Belize – The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation (MBEMC) successfully concluded a two-day stakeholder sensitization workshop in Belize City, aimed at fostering cross-sector collaboration and building momentum around Belize’s Blue Economy.

The workshop, held under Component 3 of the national technical cooperation project BL-T1145: Development of the Blue Economy in Belize, was supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through the Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility.

Participants were guided through tailored discussions aimed to help them get an understanding of key initiatives in the blue economy, strengthening our shared understanding of Belize’s Blue Economy framework, and moving us closer to its full and effective implementation.

Over the two days, participants engaged in interactive sessions, expert presentations, real-life success stories, and collaborative discussions, creating a platform for stakeholders to share insights and carve a pathway towards collaborative partnerships.

In her remarks, Ms. Beverly Wade, Chief Executive Officer of the MBEMC, underscored the importance of the informed, active, and collaborative engagement of our stakeholders, as it is vital for us to build a truly resilient and inclusive Blue Economy in Belize. This workshop marks a crucial step toward laying the foundation for stronger partnerships and a more connected national effort.