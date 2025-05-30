National Assembly Concludes Three-Day Debate on 2025–2026 Budget

The National Assembly of Belize concluded its three-day debate on the 2025–2026 national budget on Wednesday, May 28, following sessions at the George Price Center in Belmopan. The discussion centered on the country’s economic progress, fiscal plans, and political differences shaping the government’s development strategy for the upcoming fiscal year.

The debate began on Monday, May 26, with several members of the House of Representatives addressing national priorities, including economic recovery, infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and public service delivery. The session was suspended at 6:35 PM on Tuesday, May 27th, and resumed on Wednesday, May 28th.

The budget, previously presented by the Honourable Dr. John Briceño, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, outlines a $1.78 billion spending plan. Its presentation was delayed from the usual March timeline due to the March 12 general elections, an issue noted by the Prime Minister in his opening remarks. “Normally, the Budget Presentation and Debate are scheduled for March, before the start of the Government’s financial year on April 01,” he stated. “This year’s Budget Presentation has been delayed, as everyone knows, because of the General Elections that took place on March 12.”

Prime Minister Briceño emphasized key economic achievements, including 8.2% GDP growth in 2024, a reduction in unemployment to 2.1%, and a dramatic improvement in the debt-to-GDP ratio, from 132% to 61%, exceeding International Monetary Fund projections. The government projects $1.74 billion in revenues and grants, a 6% increase from the previous year, with total expenditures set at $1.78 billion. Notably, 30% of these expenditures ($528.8 million) are earmarked for capital investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Leader of the Opposition, Honorable Tracy Taegar-Panton, raised concerns about the timing of the budget presentation. “We have not at all. We have only heard what the prime minister has indicated in the public domain, that he is looking somewhere in mid-May for a budget presentation… So, for him to use the excuse to say we just had an election and we need to realign our ministries and priorities is not acceptable… You outlined in your manifesto your commitments to the people, so any realignment in the budget should not… take so long to make whatever adjustments he may deem necessary immediately following an election,” said Taegar-Panton.

In response, Prime Minister Briceño defended the delay, citing similar circumstances in 2008 and 2012. “Despite these precedents and others, I am informed that the new Leader of the Opposition has publicly suggested that the timing of the Government’s Budget Presentation is somehow irregular or suspicious… To paraphrase the songwriter, it seems ‘you all are going through changes, but you haven’t changed.’” He further highlighted the government’s fiscal discipline, stating, “Now, what would the Opposition have said, I wonder, if the Government had tabled an early budget… and filled that Budget with election plums, as previous Administrations have done?”

This year’s budget focuses on sustaining economic growth, reducing poverty, and prioritizing capital investments. A primary surplus of 1.52% of GDP is projected, with an overall deficit limited to 0.59%.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Honorable Kevin Bernard, stated, “This budget delivers over $50 million to be used for construction of the hospitals in San Pedro and Belmopan, medical equipment upgrades, infection control systems, four surveillance vehicles, cold chain improvements, fully equipped mobile health clinics, telemedicine, rural mental health projects, the construction of a new polyclinic in Orange Walk, and the pediatric wing at the Northern Regional Hospital.”

Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, Honorable Kareem Musa, added, “Our Ministry has undertaken a nationwide program to renovate police stations and sub-stations. We are also launching brand new police stations. Infrastructure and morale are deeply interconnected. For our police officers, these are more than just buildings. They are symbols of respect and reinforcement of purpose.” He outlined future initiatives: “We will enhance aerial surveillance through our expanded drone fleet and launch a state-of-the-art surveillance camera center in Belmopan, complementing our ongoing installation of 1,000 CCTV cameras across all municipalities, urban hotspots, and key tourist areas. This will be a massive game-changer for our policing infrastructure.” He continued, “We will install recording systems in Orange Walk, San Pedro, Belize City’s Gender-Based Violence office, Belmopan, Benque Viejo, and Punta Gorda.”

On the second day, Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez, emphasized that the budget reflects the shared priority for sustainable development, economic growth, and infrastructure. He spoke about the benefits to the island, including the National Health Insurance Program, which was rolled out in San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker. “Our $30 million San Pedro hospital project remains on track to be fully completed by the end of 2026, a transformative investment in healthcare for our islands. Free secondary education is now a reality for all 725 San Pedro High School students. And come 2026, we will be extending that same opportunity to all 175 students at Ocean Academy in Caye Caulker,” said Perez. He also took time to highlight the importance of the fisheries sector. “The fisheries sector reported $36 million BZE in export earnings, supporting 37,000 licensed fishers and as many as 20,000 Belizeans.”

Highlights that closed off the budget debate on the third day included the Honorable Florencio Marin, Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government, pledging to increase the minimum wage to $6 per hour under Plan Belize 2.0. Honorable Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics, stated that Belize is well on its way to ensuring energy security. “With pipeline and ongoing projects to build and commission over 130 megawatts of solar power and 60 megawatts of battery storage, these projects are scheduled to be fully commissioned by 2027,” said Chebat.

Following the conclusion of the debate in the House of Representatives, the Senate will now take up the budget for further discussion and approval.