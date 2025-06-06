Senator Gabriel Zetina Challenges National Budget Over Lack of Youth Investment

During the Senate sitting on Friday, May 30th, the national budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year was debated. Among the contributors was Senator Gabriel Zetina of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Representing the United Democratic Party (UDP), the young senator questioned the government’s commitment to Belize’s youth, highlighting that only $500,000 has been allocated for youth programs from the Ministry of Youth’s budget of more than $5 million.

Zetina expressed initial optimism when he heard of the multi-million-dollar allocation, believing young Belizeans would finally see meaningful benefits. “But when I started digging deeper, out of the $5.3 million budgeted, over 60% is being used to pay adult salaries, not to empower young people,” he stated. “Only $60,000 is set aside for skills training and just $75,000 for summer programs.” He noted that the $500,000 earmarked for youth initiatives is largely unrelated to direct engagement with young people, with most of the funds going toward facility upgrades.

The senator also criticized the absence of funding for feeding programs, after-school initiatives, and mental health support. He pointed out the lack of allocations for adolescent development, interventions for at-risk youth, and programs addressing behavioral or social well-being. “Where is the vision for these youth, the future of this country?” he asked. “Where is the impact of this budget on the youth?”

Zetina further questioned the government’s strategy for addressing gang violence. “They claim to be serious about this, but when it’s time to invest in prevention, youth empowerment, and positive alternatives, we fall short,” he said. He emphasized that the issue is not a shortage of funds, but rather poor prioritization. He suggested that at least half of the $5.3 million should be allocated directly to youth outreach and development programs.

Ahead of the budget debate, on May 26th, Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Honorable Devin Daly, confirmed the $500,000 allocation for youth development. “That’s the money we use to really bring programmatic work and also to upkeep our facilities, utilities and all that stuff,” Daly said during a morning show in Belize City.

Daly explained that the ministry is conducting a data-driven assessment to guide future reforms, while aiming to avoid job losses. His comments sparked public concern, raising questions about whether the Youth Department is overstaffed and underperforming.

This pattern of low investment in youth programs is not a new phenomenon. The previous fiscal year’s budget also showed that approximately 95% of the department’s allocation went toward recurrent expenses, including salaries, travel, subsistence, materials, supplies, and general operational costs.