Alistair White Appointed Acting British High Commissioner to Belize

As of June 9th, the British High Commission (BHC) in Belmopan has a new Acting High Commissioner. Alistair White officially assumed the role, succeeding Christine Rowlands, who had held the post since November 2024. On Tuesday, June 10th, the High Commission stated that they look forward to introducing White to various stakeholders and continuing to foster a collaborative relationship with the media. According to the Commission, White brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to his new position.

White’s career with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) includes roles as Deputy Ambassador to the Philippines (2022–2025) and Deputy High Commissioner to Sierra Leone (2019–2022). He previously served as Head of the FCDO Global Trade Programme and Head of Finance Strategy in London. From 2012 to 2014, he was posted as First Secretary at the British High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan.

White joined the FCDO in 2012 after a career in the private sector. His appointment comes at a time when the British High Commission continues its work to strengthen bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Belize, particularly in areas such as environmental conservation. The High Commission noted that White’s extensive background in diplomacy and international relations is expected to enhance cooperation between the two countries and support conservation efforts in Belize.

Former Acting High Commissioner Rowlands was actively involved in conservation initiatives during her tenure. In February, she joined the organization MarAlliance at the Bacalar Chico Marine Reserve in northern Ambergris Caye to observe how mangrove conservation is helping shape the future of Belize. The initiative underscores the significance of mangrove protection in sustaining marine ecosystems and the blue economy.

The UK-supported project, part of the Sustainable Blue Economies Programme’s Blue Social Challenge Fund, engages local community researchers in Belize. Rowlands emphasized that many of these researchers are women, contributing to knowledge building on mangrove ecosystems, supporting sustainable fisheries, and promoting locally led conservation.

The San Pedro Sun wishes Alistair White all the best in his new diplomatic post in Belize.