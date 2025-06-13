BTL Clarifies Stance on Speculation of Acquiring Other Communication Companies

On June 4, 2025, Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL) responded to reports suggesting it plans to acquire SMART, Centaur Communications, and CTI/NEXGEN in a major consolidation of telephone, cable, and internet service providers. In a press release, BTL confirmed that while discussions about industry consolidation are ongoing, they are neither new nor cause for concern.

BTL stated that merger talks have been ongoing since 2018 and emphasized that such discussions are common in the telecom sector, both locally and globally. As Belize’s only fully bundled 5-Play provider, offering DigiTel, DigiCell, DigiNet, DigiTV, and DigiWallet, the company explained that the potential acquisition aims to strengthen national telecom infrastructure by minimizing duplication and maximizing the use of underutilized capacity in this capital-intensive industry.

The company highlighted recent technological advancements, including the rollout of 4G LTE Advanced, full fiber-to-the-home deployment, and its expansion into fintech and digital TV services. BTL stressed that any consolidation would prioritize improving service coverage in underserved areas, enhancing consumer value, and delivering better returns to its more than 1,500 shareholders.

However, the proposed acquisitions have raised concerns about conflicts of interest and political influence. The BTL Board of Directors, whose approval is required for any deal, includes members appointed by the Prime Minister, whose family reportedly owns approximately 20% of SMART and holds interests in Centaur. Additionally, the chairman of BTL is related to the owner of CTI/NEXGEN, raising questions about potential insider advantages.

This development underscores ongoing challenges in Belize’s telecom sector, which BTL has historically dominated with limited competition. While the government and regulators have worked to modernize and expand services, including recent 4G enhancements and future 5G trials, the sector remains closely controlled. A consolidation of this scale could further concentrate market power, affect competition, and alter pricing dynamics.