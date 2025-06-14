National Restoration of Utilities Committee Holds Critical Planning Meeting to Strengthen Disaster Preparedness

Press Release, Belize City, June 13th, 2025. The National Restoration of Utilities Committee (NRUC) convened at the Belize Port Authority Conference Room for a pivotal planning meeting to enhance coordination and preparedness for the 2025 hurricane season and other potential disasters. Chaired by Dr. Leroy Almendarez, the meeting brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from BEL, DIGI, SMART, BWS, Fortis, UNO, the Port Authority, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), and the Belize Broadcasting Authority.

The agenda focused on critical topics such as disaster response protocols, utility restoration priorities, and the implementation of standardized procedures to ensure swift recovery post-disaster.

Notable discussions included:

● Updates from NEMO: Mr. Daniel Mendez, National Emergency Coordinator, provided a virtual presentation on the 2025 National Hazard Outlook, emphasizing the hurricane season forecast. NEMO also introduced updates to the “All Clear” protocols and outlined expectations for coordination with utility agencies.

● Disaster Preparedness: Committee members reviewed the development of a National Restoration of Utilities Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which will include Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (DANA) reporting templates. The need for revised emergency passes and a systematic country shutdown plan was also addressed.

● Priority Restoration Protocols: Strategies for prioritizing utility restoration post-disaster were discussed to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.

Dr. Almendarez emphasized the importance of unity and proactive planning, stating, “Our collective efforts today will determine how effectively we respond to disasters tomorrow. By standardizing procedures and strengthening partnerships, we can ensure a resilient and rapid recovery for Belize.”

The meeting concluded with a commitment to finalize action items, including the submission of updated disaster preparedness plans by committee members.