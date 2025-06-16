Belize Participates in First International Planning Meeting (IPM) for Expo 2027 Belgrade

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize. June 16, 2025. Planning is officially underway for Expo 2027 which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia. Following the successful completion of the first International Planning Meeting (IPM) held in Belgrade on June 10 and 11, 2025, information on the objectives, structure, and opportunities have been outlined. Belize was represented at the meeting by Mr. Ishmael Quiroz, the Executive Director of BELTRAIDE, and Ms. Nikki Augustine, Manager for Marketing and Communications.

The IPM convened over 400 delegates representing 154 countries to discuss the ongoing preparations for Expo 2027 Belgrade, which will take place from May 15 to August 15, 2027. The specialized exposition (the first to be held in the Western Balkans region) will be held under the central theme, “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All,” exploring the power of play to foster creativity, innovation, and social connection on a global scale.

During the meeting, participants received updates on the progress of the Expo site, visited the construction grounds, and engaged in a “Show Room” experience that offered a preview of what visitors and exhibitors can expect at the Expo. In addition to attending official sessions, the Belize delegation engaged in valuable networking opportunities with other participating nations and international organizations. Executive Director Ishmael Quiroz also held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Nikola Stojanović, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia, to explore how Belize and Serbia can partner to exchange experiences and technical support for development in the areas of digital transformation, Orange Economy contributions to GDP growth, and athletic capacity-building. Belize established bilateral diplomatic relations with Serbia in 2019, and Expo 2027 now presents an opportunity to deepen those ties in the spirit of strengthening friendship and cooperation.

Participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade also presents a unique opportunity for Belize to showcase its vibrant and diverse culture, investment potential, and creativity to new markets, while establishing partnerships with countries from across Europe, Asia, and beyond. Through collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports & Diaspora Relations, and the National Institute of Culture and History, Belize aims to promote its national brand on the global stage and foster new avenues for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

As preparations continue, Belize remains committed to maximizing its participation at Expo 2027 and ensuring that its presence reflects the nation’s rich heritage, dynamic people, and growing economic opportunities.