Belize Participates in the Brazil-Caribbean Summit

Press release, Belmopan, June 13, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation represented the Government of Belize at the Brazil-Caribbean Summit held in Brasilia, Brazil. The high-level meeting brought together heads of government and senior officials from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Brazil to strengthen regional cooperation across critical areas, including food and nutrition security, climate change, energy transition, disaster risk management, and connectivity.

On behalf of Belize, Dr. Hon. Osmond Martinez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Economic Transformation, delivered the Government’s remarks, emphasizing Belize’s commitment to deepening collaboration with its Caribbean neighbours and Brazil to address the region’s most pressing development challenges.

Belize expressed strong interest in further technical collaboration with Brazil, especially in agriculture, renewable energy, digital transformation, eco-tourism, and climate adaptation. The country echoed the sentiments of delegates for more substantial dialogue on regional development with a focus on transportation to facilitate trade and deepen the cultural and economic ties of Brazil and the region.

Belize also remarked that small states must be active participants in shaping global decisions, particularly as the region prepares to have a united voice at COP30, which will be hosted in Brazil next year.

“I hope this summit can be the launchpad for a compact between the Caribbean and Brazil, where we take our shared experiences of resilience and make them part of the global solution,” the Minister stated.

Minister Martinez concluded his intervention by reinforcing the country’s commitment to building stronger South-South partnerships and foreign policy priorities: regional integration, climate diplomacy, and sustainable, inclusive development.