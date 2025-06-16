Monday, June 16, 2025
Government

Belize Participates in the Brazil-Caribbean Summit

Share

Press release, Belmopan, June 13, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation represented the Government of Belize at the Brazil-Caribbean Summit held in Brasilia, Brazil. The high-level meeting brought together heads of government and senior officials from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Brazil to strengthen regional cooperation across critical areas, including food and nutrition security, climate change, energy transition, disaster risk management, and connectivity.
On behalf of Belize, Dr. Hon. Osmond Martinez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Economic Transformation, delivered the Government’s remarks, emphasizing Belize’s commitment to deepening collaboration with its Caribbean neighbours and Brazil to address the region’s most pressing development challenges.
Belize expressed strong interest in further technical collaboration with Brazil, especially in agriculture, renewable energy, digital transformation, eco-tourism, and climate adaptation. The country echoed the sentiments of delegates for more substantial dialogue on regional development with a focus on transportation to facilitate trade and deepen the cultural and economic ties of Brazil and the region.
Belize also remarked that small states must be active participants in shaping global decisions, particularly as the region prepares to have a united voice at COP30, which will be hosted in Brazil next year.
“I hope this summit can be the launchpad for a compact between the Caribbean and Brazil, where we take our shared experiences of resilience and make them part of the global solution,” the Minister stated.
Minister Martinez concluded his intervention by reinforcing the country’s commitment to building stronger South-South partnerships and foreign policy priorities: regional integration, climate diplomacy, and sustainable, inclusive development.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun