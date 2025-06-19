Belize Airports Authority Cancels Security Contracts: What’s Next?

Following weeks of criticism and intense scrutiny, the Belize Airports Authority (BAA) has officially cancelled the security contracts awarded for local aerodromes. These contracts, previously held by Four Diamond Security Limited and iSecurity Limited, were suspended and eventually terminated due to concerns over an improperly conducted tendering process. The BAA has confirmed that an investigation into the awarding of these contracts is ongoing and stated that further actions will be taken as necessary once the inquiry concludes.

The issue of airport security gained national attention after a hijacking incident on Holy Thursday, April 17th. A 49-year-old American national, Akinyela Taylor, brandished a knife aboard a domestic Tropic Air flight from Corozal Town to San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. During the flight, he stabbed two individuals and attempted to divert the plane to the United States. His efforts were ultimately thwarted by an armed passenger after the aircraft safely landed at the Philip Goldson International Airport.

Shortly after the incident, Four Diamond and iSecurity were announced as the security providers for several local airports, including those in San Pedro, Belize City, and Placencia. However, media outlets raised concerns about the qualifications of the companies and the tendering process that led to the awarding of the contracts, valued at $28.5 million. In response, the BAA admitted that standard procurement procedures had not been followed.

In an official statement issued on June 5, 2025, the BAA introduced a new board of directors, though no names were disclosed. The Authority pledged that all future contracts would adhere to best practices and be awarded through a transparent process. Then, on June 16th, the BAA confirmed the formal cancellation of the contracts. While the Authority did not host a press conference, it issued a press release stating that it had secured deeds of release from both Four Diamond and iSecurity, formally concluding all contractual obligations.

“The Authority advises the public that operations continue seamlessly under new arrangements,” the release stated. However, no details were provided about these new arrangements, including whether the former contractors are still involved in any capacity. The BAA’s statement also omitted any mention of whether there would be efforts to recover funds already paid out under the now-cancelled contracts. Reports suggest that over one million dollars had already been disbursed.

Notably, neither Four Diamond nor iSecurity has issued a public statement regarding the matter.

In the interim, as a new tendering process is expected to begin, local security personnel and police officers have been observed stationed at the John Greif II Municipal Airport in San Pedro, where passengers are being screened before boarding.