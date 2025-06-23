Tuesday, June 24, 2025
MET Concludes High-level Mission with the World Bank Group

Press Release, Belmopan. June 23, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET) and the World Bank Group (WBG), which includes the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), concluded a high-level mission to Belize, led by Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Alfonso García Mora, IFC Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, on June 20, 2025.
The mission included a high-level meeting focused on ways to enhance Belize’s logistics capacities, as well as a site visit to San Pedro Town. During the visit, the delegates toured different activities under the Blue Cities and Beyond Project and witnessed the efforts of the San Pedro Town Council to alleviate the town’s intensified sargassum accumulation with nature-based solutions. The mission concluded with the signing of an MOU between GOB and IFC, aimed at developing a pipeline of investable Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the country.

This inaugural visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of GOB and WBG to strengthening their partnership towards key sector development and sustainable economic growth.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

