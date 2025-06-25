Belize Hosts 3rd Blue Economy Climate Resilience Forum

Press Release, Belmopan. June 24, 2025. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, in partnership with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, hosted the 3rd Blue Economy Climate Resilience Forum on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The forum convened national stakeholders, policy leaders, and community partners to address the growing challenges of climate change, marine conservation, disaster risk management, and community resilience. Through a series of focused, thematic sessions, participants engaged in meaningful dialogue aimed at strengthening Belize’s adaptive capacity across the coastal, fisheries, and tourism sectors.

Hon. Andre Perez, the Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, highlighted the urgency of climate action and the critical need for collaboration. He further added that resilience cannot be built in isolation; it requires the ingenuity of the private sector, the expertise of scientists, the stewardship of communities, and strong partnerships with civil society and international allies. Hon. Orlando Habet, the Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, emphasized that, for Belize, climate resilience and the blue economy are not just priorities; they are deeply intertwined with national identity and development.

Forum highlights included:

• Climate Change and the Blue Economy:

Representatives from the National Climate Change Office (NCCO) and the Ministry of Blue Economy shared updates on Belize’s commitments under the UNFCCC, explored national adaptation strategies, and emphasized the importance of education and community engagement in reducing coastal vulnerability.

• Ecosystem Resilience:

The Belize Fisheries Department and Fragments of Hope led discussions on coral and mangrove restoration efforts, addressing key threats such as coral bleaching and Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD).

• Sectoral Resilience in the Fisheries and Tourism Sector:

Presentations by the Belize Fisheries Department and the Belize Tourism Board focused on resilience-building and post-disaster recovery efforts aimed at protecting livelihoods in two of Belize’s most vital economic sectors.

• Community Resilience:

NEMO and the Belize Red Cross Society highlighted community-based disaster risk management initiatives, focusing on preparedness, recovery, and support for vulnerable coastal communities.

The forum underscored Belize’s continued commitment to climate resilience, marine conservation, and sustainable development through its Blue Economy framework. It served as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and advancing coordinated efforts to build a resilient future for Belize’s marine and coastal communities.