Cabinet Brief for June 26, 2025

The Cabinet met on June 24, 2025.

• Cabinet discussed the letter from the Belize National Teachers Union and the Association of Public Service Senior Managers Union, where the unions rejected the Government’s proposal for a phased approach to the 8.5 percent salary increase and two increments, and requested that the Ministerial Subcommittee meet with the Union Representatives on Thursday, 26th June 2025, to offer the Government’s Counter proposal. It is the Government’s desire to reach a fair and amicable settlement of this dispute.

• Cabinet received an update from the Minister of Health & Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard, that the leaders of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority wrote the Minister of Labour to inform him that negotiations involving pensions for some workers had failed, and as such, they indicated that a trade dispute exists. The Authority is seeking the Minister of Labour’s intervention to find a solution to this issue.

• Cabinet was apprised of the preparation of an Industrial Strategy with green and blue industrial policies for Belize. This policy, which is being developed with the assistance of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), is aimed at influencing the structure and performance of the Belizean economy and can significantly contribute to economic development. It pays special attention to technology transfer and training to support the development of Belize’s industrial capacity.

• Cabinet welcomed the update from the Ministry of Health & Wellness on efforts to develop a National Digital Strategy for Belize, which will guide the nation’s digital transformation in the health sector in collaboration with development partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Secretariat of Health for Ministers of Health of Central America (SE-COMISCA), and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

• On 13th June 2025, Cabinet approved the National Land Use Policy for Belize 2025. The policy sets out the Government’s policies, strategic and specific objectives, and intended actions regarding the sustainable use, development, and management of all lands in Belize. This policy is key to enabling decision-making that reduces risks from disasters and climatic events.

• Cabinet gave its recommendation for the introduction of a Subscription Motion at the next Sitting of the House of Representatives for the increase of Belize’s subscription within the Central American Bank for Economic Development (CABEI) by 4,000 B shares. The purchase of these new shares will increase Belize’s access to development financing from CABEI.

• Cabinet gave its recommendation for the introduction of the Occupational Safety and Health Bill (OSH) to be introduced at the next Sitting of the House of Representatives.

• Cabinet gave its recommendation for the introduction of amendments to the Education Rules Act 2025 and the School Teachers’ Pensions Act 2025 to allow the Government to pay 100 percent of salaries, as well as offer allowances to members of staff at government-aided schools, at the annual cost of $68,780,072.05 cents over the next five years.

• June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. Belizeans are encouraged to get tested and to help prevent the spread of HIV.

• Finally, Cabinet reminds all Belizeans to drive carefully and buckle up for safety.