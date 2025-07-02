Looking at the Cost of Inaction through National Climate Change Loss & Damage

Press Release, Belmopan, July 1, 2025. The National Climate Change Office (NCCO), with technical and financial support from UNDP’s Climate Promise Programme, is launching the Cost of Inaction Study and National Loss & Damage Framework. From July 1–3, stakeholders and technical teams will convene at the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Solid Waste Management Auditorium in Belmopan to advance Belize’s capacity to understand, assess, and strategically address climate‑related loss and damage.

This initiative comprises two interlinked components. The Cost of Inaction Study will project future economic and social losses under various climate and development scenarios, underscoring the urgent need for timely adaptation. In tandem, the National Loss & Damage Framework will be co-developed with sectoral ministries and national institutions to institutionalize mechanisms for tracking and analyzing both economic and non-economic impacts, integrating them into policy, planning, and investment processes.

During the mission, participants will refine the methodological framework, conduct participatory sector-specific loss analyses, and strengthen national capacity through hands-on learning. These sessions will also aim to close critical data gaps and leverage local knowledge, resulting in improved damage and loss estimation tools. Institutional roles, capacity development needs, and protocols for data management and coordination will be identified to ensure effective implementation.

Employing a learning-by-doing approach, national technical staff will be actively involved in tool application throughout the mission, promoting knowledge transfer, institutional collaboration, and long-term national ownership. The findings and insights generated will directly inform the design of a National Loss & Damage Framework that is responsive to Belize’s realities, aligned with resilience priorities, and capable of guiding future investment and policy decisions.