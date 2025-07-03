Unions Accept Phased Salary Increase

It has been officially confirmed that Belize’s two major unions, the Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) and the Public Service Union (PSU), have accepted the Government of Belize’s recent salary adjustment proposal. This deal differs notably from their initial demand. The government’s latest offer includes an 8.5% salary adjustment phased over two years: a 4.5% increase effective October 2025 and an additional 4% in October 2026. Additionally, the proposal reinstates two previously frozen salary increments scheduled for April 2026 and April 2027. This phased approach contrasts with the unions’ original call for an immediate full 8.5% raise without conditions.

The unions had previously rejected earlier government proposals that offered smaller raises tied to contentious conditions such as pension reform and cost-saving measures, which they viewed as delay tactics and acts of bad faith. PSU President Dean Flowers expressed frustration during negotiations, stating on June 10, 2025, that the union had rejected two prior offers and declared a trade dispute due to the government’s unwillingness to negotiate in good faith. He emphasized the membership’s readiness for industrial action if necessary.

Dean Flowers, PSU President, noted, “We opened the polls to our general membership and held a meeting to explain the negotiations with the government. While we move forward with the agreement, we are also prepared for potential industrial action if the government does not fulfil its commitments.”

Despite accepting the deal, union leaders and members remain cautious and continue to advocate for further action. The BNTU vote showed 75.04% in favor of the proposal, but the union also asked members if they would continue industrial action for broader reforms; an overwhelming 86.79% affirmed their commitment to the ongoing struggle for systemic changes, including income tax reform, job classification overhaul, and anti-corruption measures.

As part of its continued engagement with key stakeholders, the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology (MoEST) held a follow-up meeting with the BNTU on June 30, 2025. Chaired by Minister Oscar Requena, the meeting covered a range of issues beyond the salary adjustment, including teacher licensing, professional development, and school counsellor staffing. The Ministry confirmed it will maintain compensation for teachers taking on additional workloads due to staff shortages and is actively processing salary payments affected by delayed license issuance.

Additionally, the MoEST announced two national working groups, set to convene on July 11, 2025, to develop terms for secondary school Heads of Departments and to review Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and licensing criteria. Other updates included a new certification program for school counselors through the Teacher Learning Institute, a scholarship initiative for in-service teachers in priority subject areas, and the digitization of increment and allowance processing to improve transparency and efficiency.

The unions’ acceptance marks a tentative step toward resolving a months-long dispute marked by strikes, road blockages, and public demonstrations. However, union leaders have made clear that this agreement is only the beginning of a broader fight for justice and improved conditions for Belize’s public servants and teachers.