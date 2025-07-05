Saturday, July 5, 2025
MAFSE Receives Data Collection Equipment from FAO and KOICA

Press Release, Belmopan. July 4, 2025. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE) received state-of-the-art equipment valued at over BZD 60,000, donated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). This donation is part of the FAO’s Technical Cooperation Program, aimed at promoting digital agriculture to enhance Belize’s agricultural and statistical data capabilities.
The equipment, which includes drones, CAPI devices, and tablets, will significantly bolster the Ministry’s capacity for data collection, analysis, and dissemination. These tools are crucial for advancing agricultural practices and supporting informed decision-making across Belize.
Dr. Ana Touza, FAO Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Belize, presented the equipment on behalf of the FAO. She highlighted the importance of technological advancements in agriculture and expressed the FAO’s commitment to supporting Belize in its agricultural development efforts.
Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, received the equipment on behalf of the Ministry. In his remarks, Minister Mai emphasized the transformative impact of digital technologies on agriculture, underscoring the equipment’s role in improving efficiency and sustainability in the sector.
This initiative marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the FAO, KOICA, and MAFSE towards advancing digital agriculture in Belize. It reflects the FAO’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing agricultural productivity in the region.

