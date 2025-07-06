GOB Announces DFC’s Accreditation by the Green Climate Fund

Press Release, Belmopan. July 7, 2025. The Government of Belize announces that the Green Climate Fund Board has approved the Development Finance Corporation’s (DFC) bid as an accredited entity on July 1, 2025, during the 42nd board meeting held in Papua New Guinea.

This landmark achievement will allow the DFC to access up to BZD 100 million per project or programme through a variety of financial instruments, including technical assistance, highly concessionary loans, equities, and guarantees. The Belizean public and private sector, especially the micro-small, medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), can expect the DFC to use the abovementioned financial instruments to offer a significant reduction in its interest rates and incentivize investments in climate resilient sectors such as energy, infrastructure, community development, health, food and water security, and other cross–cutting sectors with high private sector investment potential.

Accreditation to the GCF is a rigorous, multi-year process that began in 2018, when the National Designated Authority, now housed within the Climate Finance Unit of the Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET), undertook a national scoping exercise to identify institutions with the potential to become accredited entities. The DFC was selected as a candidate due to its strategic relevance in driving innovative financial solutions to support and expand Belize’s national economy by working closely with individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Since 2019, the Government of Belize has allocated GCF Readiness funding for the DFC to address key capacity gaps and build institutional readiness. This preparatory support was critical in aligning the bank’s operations with the fiduciary, environmental, and social safeguards required by the GCF.

Dr. Hon. Osmond Martinez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Economic Transformation, expresses gratitude on behalf of the Government of Belize to the Green Climate Fund for their continued support in helping Belize achieve its climate targets.

Minister Martinez also congratulates the DFC Board of Directors, Mr. Henry N. Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the DFC, and his management team and staff, who demonstrated professionalism, commitment, and hard work throughout the accreditation process.

CEO Carlos Pol and the MET management and staff also acknowledge the Climate Finance Unit, which was vital in working with the GCF, DFC, and consultants to make this outcome a reality.

The Government of Belize looks forward to continued collaboration with the DFC in its new role as an accredited entity, which is expected to deliver a tangible and critical impact to the country.