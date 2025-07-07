Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Ministry Hosts Roundtable with ORINCO and Central Bank of Belize on Transport Investment Opportunities

Press Release, Belmopan. July 7, 2025. The Ministry of Constitution and Religious Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, and Transportation, led by Hon. Dr. Louis Zabaneh and CEO Mr. Chester Williams, hosted a roundtable discussion with members of the Organization of Insurance Companies of Belize Ltd. (ORINCO) and the Central Bank of Belize on July 4, 2025, at the Best Western Belize Biltmore Plaza.
The meeting focused on investment opportunities in the national transport modernization initiative through a public-private partnership. The Ministry expressed its appreciation for ORINCO’s and the Central Bank’s engagement and emphasized the importance of local investment in transforming Belize’s public transportation system. ORINCO expressed support for the concept and offered to remain engaged in communication with the Ministry.
The Ministry remains committed to fostering collaborative partnerships that drive sustainable development in the transportation sector. This engagement marks a significant advancement toward a modern, efficient, and inclusive public transport system for all Belizeans.

