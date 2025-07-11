GOB and the IDB Host Workshop on Advancing Public-Private Partnerships in Belize

Press Release. Belmopan. July 7, 2025. The Government of Belize, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), launched a two-day workshop titled “From PPP Policy to PPP Program: Identifying, Prioritizing, and Executing Public-Private Partnerships in Belize.” The event brings together key public officials, technical experts, and international consultants to strengthen the country’s capacity to develop and implement sustainable infrastructure through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Opening remarks were delivered by Ms. Rocío Medina Bolívar, IDB Country Representative, Ms. Sandra Cuello, Director of the PPP Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, and Mr. Joseph Waight, Financial Secretary at the Ministry of Finance. The workshop is part of the IDB’s ongoing technical cooperation to support Belize’s PPP framework and project pipeline.

The workshop agenda includes modules on PPP fundamentals, project identification and screening, fiscal sustainability, business case development, procurement, implementation, and climate resilience. Participants will engage in hands-on activities, including project prioritization exercises and a case study on road rehabilitation.

The event is facilitated by the IDB’s PPP Unit, in partnership with Rebel, a consulting firm with extensive experience in PPPs across the region. It aims to equip Belizean institutions with the tools and knowledge to structure viable, inclusive, and resilient PPP projects aligned with international best practices and local policy.