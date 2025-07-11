Prime Minister Briceño Joins CARICOM Leaders to Tackle Regional Issues at the 49th Summit

The Prime Minister of Belize, Honorable John Briceño, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Francis Fonseca, attended the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held from July 6th to the 8th in Montego Bay, Jamaica. This summit, convened under the theme “People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future,” served as a central platform for regional unity and strategic collaboration among Caribbean nations.

At the summit, Belize reaffirmed its commitment to the CARICOM agenda, engaging in discussions that addressed pressing regional challenges. Key topics included preparations for COP30, climate finance, and the escalating security crisis in Haiti, which remains a critical concern for the Caribbean community. The leaders emphasized the importance of collective action to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development across the region.

Prime Minister Briceño, who also holds a leadership role in CARICOM’s justice sector, participated actively in the summit’s deliberations aimed at strengthening regional integration and advancing economic and social sustainability. The summit underscored the need for small states, such as those in CARICOM, to think strategically and act collaboratively in navigating global financial shocks, natural disasters, and geopolitical uncertainties.

A significant outcome highlighted was the commitment by Belize, along with Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica, to implement full free movement of nationals by October 1, 2025. This move marks a major step forward in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), facilitating the free movement of skilled workers, services, capital, and business establishment across member states.

The summit concluded with renewed calls for regional solidarity, with leaders pledging to prioritize the well-being and prosperity of Caribbean peoples through enhanced partnerships and resilient policies. Prime Minister Briceño’s participation reaffirmed Belize’s dedication to these shared goals within the CARICOM framework.