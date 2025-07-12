Government and Labor Unions Meet to Advance Governance and Public Sector Efficiency

Press Release. Belmopan, Belize. July 9, 2025. The Government’s Union Consultation Team, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Cordel Hyde, met with representatives from the Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU), the Public Service Union (PSU), and the Association of Public Service Senior Managers (APSSM) to discuss key issues centered on enhancing governance and improving the delivery of public services.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Hyde commended the Joint Union Negotiating Team (JUNT) for their continued cooperation and constructive engagement with the Government, which has led to sustained dialogue and mutually beneficial outcomes.

The meeting featured presentations from three key committees: the Committee for Enhanced Efficiency in Revenue Collection, the Committee to Evaluate and Advise on Cost Saving Measures, and the Pension Reform Sub-Committee. The reports guided focused discussions on improving tax collection, identifying strategic cost-saving measures, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension system.

Additional discussions included strategies for enhancing the morale of public officers, strengthening transparency across government operations, improving the management and maintenance of government assets, and fostering collaboration among ministries and departments to improve public service efficiency.

President of the APSSM, Sharon Fraser, described the meeting as both productive and insightful, emphasizing the vital role of the committees in advancing public sector reform. She noted that, “the reports, though interim, provide a clear reflection of the meaningful progress underway and the critical work still ahead to identify sustainable cost-saving measures and improve revenue collection.

Also in attendance were the Minister of the Public Service, Governance and Disaster Risk Management, Hon. Henry Charles Usher and his CEO Mr. Rolando Zetina, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Oscar Requena, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Hon. Christopher Coye. Their participation underscored the Government’s commitment to continued partnership with Belize’s labor unions in advancing public sector reform.