The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation launches Regional Fisheries and Aquaculture Response to Emergency Training

Press Release. Belmopan. July 10, 2025. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation (MBEMC), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), and other key local partners, successfully launched the Regional Fisheries and Aquaculture Response to Emergency (FARE) Training, which took place from July 7–9, 2025, in Belize City.

This initiative forms part of the broader project: “Community Engagement of the Coastal Zone and Fisheries Sector of Belize Through Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) and Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Capacity Building.” The overarching goal is to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient fisheries sector by enhancing stakeholder engagement, improving disaster response mechanisms, and promoting effective management practices.

This landmark three-day training aimed to enhance the quality and accountability of emergency preparedness and response in Belize’s fisheries and aquaculture (F&A) sector. The event brought together planners, implementers, fisherfolk associations, and representatives from government agencies involved in disaster risk management and humanitarian response.

The FARE training focused on strengthening the resilience of coastal and fisheries-dependent communities by building both local and regional capacities in disaster preparedness, needs assessment, and coordinated emergency action. Participants received comprehensive training in the following areas:

• Humanitarian action standards in fisheries and aquaculture emergencies

• Disaster needs assessment methodologies

• Best practice technical responses based on FAO’s Fisheries Guidance documents

• Integration of value-chain, “build back better,” and livelihoods approaches

The training, led by international and regional FAO experts, featured a dynamic mix of interactive sessions, case studies, and hands-on group exercises. A key highlight was a field visit to Long Caye, Lopez Fishing Camp, where participants were to conduct a real-time disaster impact assessment and develop context-specific response strategies.

Upon completion of the training, participants will be equipped to:

1. Recognize the interlinkages between fisheries, aquaculture, emergencies, food security, and livelihoods.

2. Conduct post-disaster assessments using FAO’s specialized tools.

3. Apply international best practices to develop effective and accountable emergency responses in the sector.

This collaborative effort marks a significant step forward in safeguarding Belize’s fisheries and aquaculture communities against the growing challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters.