Belize Launches Second Workshop of the Intermediate Field Epidemiology Training Program

Press Release. Belmopan. July 9, 2025. The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW), in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Secretaría Ejecutiva del Consejo de Ministros de Salud de Centroamérica y República Dominicana (SE-COMISCA), is advancing its commitment to public health workforce development through ongoing trainings for the third Intermediate Cohort of the Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP).

This cohort received a two-part training as part of workshop 2 of the Intermediate Field Epidemiology Training Program. Part one began in May 2025 and delivered essential training in disease surveillance, monitoring and evaluation, descriptive epidemiology, outbreak investigation, and epidemiological information. The second part of Workshop 2 was held last week at Lamanai Landings Hotel and Marina in the Orange Walk District. The week began with a review of key concepts from the previous workshops and fieldwork presentations, offering participants an opportunity to reflect on their practical applications so far. Sessions focused on epidemiological areas such as designing cross-sectional and case-control studies, calculating measures of association, interpreting findings, and applying theoretical knowledge through hands-on exercises.

In addition to the technical content, participants engaged in meaningful discussions with mentors regarding their deliverables and received guidance to refine their work. A presentation on the HEARTS in the Americas, a PAHO initiative on the effective management of hypertension, was also delivered by a PAHO colleague. This provided insight to support participants in selecting a topic for their upcoming planned group study. The week concluded with mentor-mentee meetings that focused on improving deliverables and planning for future tasks.

Adding to the significance of the week, Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize, visited the trainees. His presence boosted the participants’ confidence and underscored the Government’s recognition of the critical role epidemiologists play in safeguarding national health. He emphasized the importance of the FETP under the Ministry of Health & Wellness in supporting Belize’s development and resilience against public health threats. Despite the demanding schedule, participants’ energy, engagement, and teamwork were commendable.

Part two of Workshop 2 will be held online this week.