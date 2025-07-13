Sunday, July 13, 2025
MoI and Taiwan Technical Mission Launch Second Phase of Training

Press Release. Belmopan. July 10, 2025. The Ministry of Investment, through its Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU), in collaboration with the Taiwan Technical Mission, and the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support & Gender Affairs through the National Women’s Commission, launched the second training for the project, “Cell Phone Repair Training for Women in Belize.” This phase of the project is being hosted at the Cayo Centre for Employment Training.
Following the 2024 cohorts in the Corozal and Orange Walk Districts, there has been a growing demand for this training in other parts of the country where access to cell phone repair services remains limited, especially in rural areas. By enhancing skills and the entrepreneurial spirit of women, particularly in emerging sectors such as the Orange Economy, the Ministry of Investment seeks to open new pathways to self-employment and small business development in the Cayo District.
At the opening ceremony, Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Solid Waste Management, related that the growing use of electronic devices contributes to one of the world’s fastest-growing waste streams – electronic waste. He continued that repairing cell phones causes a direct reduction in the volume of e-waste and aligns with the global sustainability goals in the promotion of a circular economy.
Present at the opening of the training were Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister, Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Solid Waste Management; Mr. Lincoln Blake, Director, Investment Policy and Compliance Unit; Mr. Andrew Su, Chief of the Taiwan Technical Mission in Belize; Ms. Katie Jones, Commissioner, National Women’s Commission; Ms. Indira Usher, Foreign Service Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Culture & Immigration; Mr. Abisur Quintal, Instructor, Jarvis Fix; and Mr. Edilto Romero, Manager, Cayo Centre for Employment Training.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

