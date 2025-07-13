MoI and Taiwan Technical Mission Launch Second Phase of Training

Press Release. Belmopan. July 10, 2025. The Ministry of Investment, through its Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU), in collaboration with the Taiwan Technical Mission, and the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support & Gender Affairs through the National Women’s Commission, launched the second training for the project, “Cell Phone Repair Training for Women in Belize.” This phase of the project is being hosted at the Cayo Centre for Employment Training.

Following the 2024 cohorts in the Corozal and Orange Walk Districts, there has been a growing demand for this training in other parts of the country where access to cell phone repair services remains limited, especially in rural areas. By enhancing skills and the entrepreneurial spirit of women, particularly in emerging sectors such as the Orange Economy, the Ministry of Investment seeks to open new pathways to self-employment and small business development in the Cayo District.

At the opening ceremony, Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Solid Waste Management, related that the growing use of electronic devices contributes to one of the world’s fastest-growing waste streams – electronic waste. He continued that repairing cell phones causes a direct reduction in the volume of e-waste and aligns with the global sustainability goals in the promotion of a circular economy.

Present at the opening of the training were Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister, Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Solid Waste Management; Mr. Lincoln Blake, Director, Investment Policy and Compliance Unit; Mr. Andrew Su, Chief of the Taiwan Technical Mission in Belize; Ms. Katie Jones, Commissioner, National Women’s Commission; Ms. Indira Usher, Foreign Service Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Culture & Immigration; Mr. Abisur Quintal, Instructor, Jarvis Fix; and Mr. Edilto Romero, Manager, Cayo Centre for Employment Training.