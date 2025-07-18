Government of Belize Launches Special Electricity Committee to Develop National Electricity Energy Mix Master Plan

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – July 16, 2025 – The Government of Belize, under the leadership of Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, has officially launched the Special Electricity Committee (SEC) to spearhead the development of a National Electrical Energy Mix Master Plan. This initiative aims to secure Belize’s energy future through a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity supply.

The SEC was formed following a high-level energy meeting convened by Prime Minister Briceño on June 20, 2025, which brought together key national energy stakeholders to address the critical state of Belize’s electricity sector. Recognizing the urgent need for strategic action, the Committee’s mandate is to chart a path that diversifies Belize’s energy mix, reduces dependence on imports, and prioritizes renewable energy integration.

Chaired by Dr. Leroy Almendarez, the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics, the SEC is tasked with developing a comprehensive Master Plan that:

1. Ensures a reliable and consistent power supply;

2. Maintains affordable electricity rates;

3. Prioritizes the use of renewable and non-greenhouse gas-emitting energy sources.

Key objectives include revising Belize’s Least Cost Expansion Plan (LCEP), assessing energy demand over 2, 5, and 10-year horizons, and ensuring the plan is grounded in technical rigor and broad stakeholder consultation.

The SEC’s priority actions will encompass:

1. Commissioning a national grid study, assessing renewable energy potential, battery storage, and baseload/peaking plant needs.

2. Identifying priority generation projects, including short-term Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for solar plus battery energy storage systems (BESS).

3. Exploring interconnection agreements with Mexico and Guatemala for two-way energy trade.

4. Recommending the establishment of an Independent System Operator (ISO) to oversee grid reliability and market operations.

5. Proposing regulatory reforms to attract investment and foster transparency in the electricity sector.

The SEC’s membership draws expertise from both public and private sectors, including:

1. Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics (Chair)

2. Ministry of Finance

3. Public Utilities Commission (PUC)

4. Belize Electricity Limited (BEL)

5. Renewable energy technical experts

6. Private sector representatives

Technical experts and stakeholders will be co-opted as needed to support the Committee’s work.

A Commitment to Belize’s Energy Future

“This Committee is not just a technical body—it is a national effort to ensure every Belizean has access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. The work of the SEC is critical as Belize transitions to a resilient energy future,” stated Dr. Leroy Almendarez, Chair of the SEC.

The Government of Belize reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development, climate resilience, and national energy security.