Ministry of Human Development Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on Corporal Punishment Against Children

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize – July 19, 2025 – The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs strongly reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy on corporal punishment and all forms of violence against children in state care and across Belize.
On July 15, 2025, the Ministry was made aware of an incident involving the alleged use of violence by an officer against a minor at the New Beginnings Youth Development Centre. The safety and well-being of all children in our care is our highest priority.
Immediately following the incident, the minor was taken for medical attention to ensure their health and safety. On July 16, 2025, staff from the Centre escorted the child to the Hattieville Police Station, where an official statement was given. The family of the minor was also promptly informed of the incident, and the Ministry is currently awaiting their feedback to advance the necessary steps in the criminal investigation.
In the meantime, internal disciplinary measures were activated. The employee was immediately placed on leave and is not allowed to return to the compound. On July 16, the Ministry initiated the necessary administrative procedures for the employee’s termination.
The New Beginnings Youth Development Centre, with support from international partners, is engaged in a complete reform of policies, procedures, and programmes at this residential care facility. This includes more effective rehabilitative services and stricter policies that reflect our zero-tolerance for corporal punishment.
The Ministry remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding children and upholding their rights to protection, care, and dignity.
