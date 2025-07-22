Stakeholders Unite to Drive Transformative Change in Belize’s National Transportation System

Press Release, Belmopan, July 18, 2025. The Ministry of Constitution & Religious Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, and Transportation hosted the inaugural meeting of the National Bus Company Pro Temp Advisory Committee, marking a pivotal step toward modernizing Belize’s national highway bus system.

The Advisory Committee brings together representatives from the public sector, bus operators, the union, commuter groups, and technical experts, fostering open dialogue and collaborative input to guide the implementation of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework. The meeting was productive and forward-looking, with members expressing their commitment to remain actively engaged and to provide technical advice to ensure a modern, efficient, and inclusive transportation network for all Belizeans.

In attendance from the Ministry were Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, the Minister of Constitution & Religious Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, and Transportation; Chester Williams, Chief Executive Officer; and Anna Loague, the Director of Policy, Planning, and Research. Also present were Russel Medina from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing; Elizer Chi from the Statistical Institute of Belize; Dr. Gilroy Middleton from the University of Belize; Oswin Blease, bus operator; Troy Gabb, media host; Roy Briceno from the National Trade Union Congress of Belize; Leroy Martinez from the Ministry of Economic Transformation; and Misty Marin from the Attorney General’s Ministry.

The Committee will continue to meet regularly to advance key milestones in the PPP process, ensuring that all stakeholder voices remain central to shaping Belize’s transportation future.