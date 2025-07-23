Thursday, July 24, 2025
Government

New Board of Commissioners Inaugurated for the National Women’s Commission

Share

Press Release, Belize City, Belize — In a significant step forward for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Belize, the National Women’s Commission (NWC) officially inaugurated its new Board of Commissioners on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at a formal ceremony held at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza in Belize City.

Hon. Thea Garcia-Ramirez

The inauguration ceremony featured remarks from two distinguished national champions of women and families: Hon. Thea Garcia-Ramirez, Minister of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, and Her Excellency Mrs. Rosanna Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children. Both speakers underscored the continued importance of advancing gender-responsive policies, strengthening institutional support for women and girls, and ensuring representation at all levels of leadership.
In her keynote address, Hon. Garcia-Ramirez emphasized, “The work of the National Women’s Commission is more critical now than ever. This board represents a renewed commitment to creating inclusive spaces, fostering empowerment, and ensuring that the rights and voices of all women in Belize are heard and respected.”

Her Excellency Mrs. Rosanna Briceño

Her Excellency Mrs. Briceño added, “I am encouraged by the energy and expertise that this new board brings. Together, we must continue to build bridges, break barriers, and shape a future where all women and girls thrive.”
The new board, chaired by Ms. Cristina Romero, includes dynamic leaders from civil society, academia, government, and community development, reflecting a holistic and intersectional approach to gender advocacy and national progress.
The National Women’s Commission continues to serve as Belize’s foremost advisory body on gender and development, working closely with government, civil society, and international partners to promote gender equity, social inclusion, and policy reform.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun