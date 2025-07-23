New Board of Commissioners Inaugurated for the National Women’s Commission

Press Release, Belize City, Belize — In a significant step forward for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Belize, the National Women’s Commission (NWC) officially inaugurated its new Board of Commissioners on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at a formal ceremony held at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza in Belize City.

The inauguration ceremony featured remarks from two distinguished national champions of women and families: Hon. Thea Garcia-Ramirez, Minister of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, and Her Excellency Mrs. Rosanna Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children. Both speakers underscored the continued importance of advancing gender-responsive policies, strengthening institutional support for women and girls, and ensuring representation at all levels of leadership.

In her keynote address, Hon. Garcia-Ramirez emphasized, “The work of the National Women’s Commission is more critical now than ever. This board represents a renewed commitment to creating inclusive spaces, fostering empowerment, and ensuring that the rights and voices of all women in Belize are heard and respected.”

Her Excellency Mrs. Briceño added, “I am encouraged by the energy and expertise that this new board brings. Together, we must continue to build bridges, break barriers, and shape a future where all women and girls thrive.”

The new board, chaired by Ms. Cristina Romero, includes dynamic leaders from civil society, academia, government, and community development, reflecting a holistic and intersectional approach to gender advocacy and national progress.

The National Women’s Commission continues to serve as Belize’s foremost advisory body on gender and development, working closely with government, civil society, and international partners to promote gender equity, social inclusion, and policy reform.