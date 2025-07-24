Friday, July 25, 2025
New UTVS to Boost Fire Response Capabilities in Placencia and San Pedro

Press Release – July 23, 2025 – The Ministry of the Public Service, Governance, and Disaster Risk Management is proud to announce the addition of two brand-new Honda UTVs to the National Fire Service’s emergency response fleet.
These rugged 4×4 utility vehicles will significantly enhance the capabilities of fire personnel at both the Placencia and San Pedro Fire Stations. The UTVs will allow firefighters to swiftly transport a portable pump to any accessible water source and pump water directly to the fire truck on scene. This small but powerful addition is expected to cut crucial minutes off fire response times, time that can save property and, more importantly, lives.
The official handing over took place on Friday in Placencia Village, where the Minister of the Public Service, Governance, and Disaster Risk Management, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, presented one of the UTVs to the Officer in Charge of the Placencia Fire Station, Mr. Thomas Morreira. The second UTV was dispatched to the San Pedro Fire Station and received by the Officer in Charge, Mr. Kenneth Mortis.
Given the unique layout of these communities, both UTVs are expected to improve the fire service’s ability to access structures located directly on the beach, which are often challenging to reach with traditional fire trucks.
Also in attendance were the Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister and Stann Creek West Area Representative, Hon. Rodwell Ferguson; Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of the Public Service, Governance, and Disaster Risk Management, Mr. Rolando Zetina; and Fire Chief of the National Fire Service, Mr. Colin Gillett. Minister Ferguson highlighted the importance of strengthening the fire service’s capabilities to meet the needs of a growing community like Placencia.
Placencia Village Chairman, Mr. Warren Garbutt, welcomed the UTV on behalf of the community and expressed gratitude to the ministry for its continued support in strengthening local emergency response.
As a gesture of appreciation, the National Fire Service presented small tokens to several local volunteers who support firefighting efforts in the area, as well as to Minister Usher and Minister Ferguson for their continued advocacy and support.
The National Fire Service extended its thanks to the ministry for its ongoing commitment to equipping firefighters with the tools they need to better serve and protect the Belizean people.

