Site Inspection of San Pedro/Caye Caulker General Hospital Shows Progress

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez and officials from the Ministries of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and Finance conducted a site inspection of the San Pedro and Caye Caulker General Hospital project. The visit aimed to assess the progress of the long-anticipated medical facility, which is being constructed to serve residents and visitors of the Cayes. The contractor reported that the project is on schedule and expected to be completed before its April 2027 deadline.

The construction site, located opposite Victoria House along Seagrape Drive, south of San Pedro Town, appeared to be advanced, with work underway on the roof and exterior walls. The state-of-the-art facility is funded through a BZ$33 million grant from the Republic of China (Taiwan). Once complete, the hospital will feature 45 beds and offer primary and secondary care services. One notable feature of the design is on-site housing for doctors and nurses.

Perez emphasized the importance of the hospital for the growing community. “Everyone in this constituency of Belize Rural South rightfully deserves this hospital,” Perez said. “It will be properly equipped, and we look forward to the community’s support that when it is completed, we will take care of it.”

He added that the hospital will require around 250 full-time staff, and will host operating theatres, sterilizing rooms, laboratories, maternity units, specialist services, and a morgue.

The hospital is primarily designed to provide inpatient services and reduce the need for medical evacuations to Belize City. A representative from MOHW noted that most outpatient services will continue to be offered at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, located in the downtown area.

This marks the second official inspection of the site. The first was conducted in November 2024 by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, His Excellency Dr. Lin Chia-lung, who emphasized that the facility would improve community well-being and deliver quality healthcare to residents and tourists.

San Pedro Town, in particular, has experienced steady growth and now has a population estimated at over 20,000. As Belize’s leading tourism destination, the demand for a proper medical facility has long been. The Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II remains the island’s main referral center, continuing to serve the community despite limited resources.