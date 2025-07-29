Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Belize Fund Sign MOU to Strengthen Financing for Climate Adaptation and Blue Economy

Joint Press Release – Belmopan City – July 29, 2025 – The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at expanding access to financing for climate adaptation and blue economy development in Belize. This agreement marks a significant milestone in national efforts to strengthen environmental and economic resilience through strategic partnerships and shared expertise.

As the country faces growing climate challenges and increasing pressure on its marine and natural resources, the partnership brings together Belize’s only development bank and a private conservation trust fund, pioneering new blue economy models to create innovative financial solutions that drive resilience, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Through the MOU, the Belize Fund and DFC commit to closer collaboration in areas such as knowledge sharing, joint financing initiatives, and stakeholder engagement.

The five-year MOU will see both organizations collaborate to:

· Co-develop climate adaptation and blue economy financing mechanisms,

· Increase public awareness on conservation and sustainable livelihoods,

· Promote stakeholder engagement and capacity-building for improved access to funding, and · Share technical expertise and resources.

“This agreement strengthens the reach and impact of the Belize Fund,” remarked Dr. Leandra ChoRicketts, Executive Director of the Belize Fund. “Working alongside DFC allows us to amplify national efforts to secure a more resilient future for both our people and our marine and coastal ecosystems.”

Mr. Henry N. Anderson, CEO of DFC, added, “We are proud to work with the Belize Fund in bridging financing gaps for sustainable development. This partnership aligns directly with our mission to foster equitable growth and support the nation’s climate and economic resilience.” This partnership reflects a unified approach to supporting Belize’s development goals while addressing the growing challenges of biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution. Both institutions will work within their respective mandates to co-develop solutions that promote sustainability, economic opportunity, and environmental stewardship, benefiting both current and future generations.

About DFC:

The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is Belize’s only development bank, established under the DFC Act to provide long-term, innovative financing that supports the resilient and sustainable development of the country, empower Belizean individuals, businesses, and communities. DFC offers tailored financial solutions across key sectors, including MSMEs, education, renewable energy, housing, agriculture, and tourism. As a key partner in national development, DFC continues to work closely with the Government of Belize and other stakeholders to empower individuals and businesses, foster job creation, and drive long-term economic resilience across the country.

About the Belize Fund:

The Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund) is a private conservation trust, established in March 2022, to support conservation and climate change adaptation activities in Belize, with a focus on marine resources. Created as a sustainable financing mechanism, the Fund manages the conservation payments from the Belize Blue Bonds. In partnership with the Government of Belize, the Belize Fund finances and supports initiatives that advance the conservation commitments under the Blue Bonds agreement to ensure a sustainable future for Belize.