Belize Joins CARICOM’s Inititive for Free Movement

Following the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting held in Jamaica from July 6th to 8th, it was announced that Belize has joined three other Caribbean nations in committing to implement the whole free movement of people. Under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), this initiative includes Belize, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica. The implementation will go through a three-year transitional period beginning October 1st. In Belize, government officials anticipate increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.
Among the officials weighing in was the Honorable Andre Perez, the Area Representative for Belize Rural South (BRS). During a site visit to the construction of the new hospital in San Pedro Town on July 23rd, Perez said the initiative could help address the country’s need for skilled labor. He noted that once the hospital is completed, it will require around 250 full-time employees to operate, and that some of these workers may come from CARICOM member states. “Through this new program, we want to reach out to our counterparts in the CARICOM, where they have more than capable people out there to come and work here in Belize,” Perez said. He added that BRS welcomes Belizeans and any skilled worker who can contribute to the community and national development.

Honorable Andre Perez

The Government of Belize has acknowledged that the free movement program has been developing for several years and is expected to enhance regional ties and benefit the country. However, some San Pedro residents have expressed concerns about a potential influx of CARICOM nationals, fearing that this could impact the local labour market. They argue that the government should prioritize employment for Belizeans before implementing such a program. Conversely, others support the initiative, believing it will bring skilled professionals who can contribute to Belize’s progress, while also opening up opportunities for Belizeans to live and work in other CARICOM countries.

Honourable Francis Fonseca

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Honourable Francis Fonseca, explained that the free movement initiative was approved years ago and that the government is now taking steps to realize it. “It has to do with skilled labour,” he stated. “We already have a regime called the CSME through which people can get certified to work. There is nothing to fear, and Belize should be proud of our commitment to CARICOM.” Fonseca emphasized that the process remains within Belize’s legal framework, enabling people to work, grow, and thrive across the region.
While the free movement of labour is a core principle of the CSME, its implementation across the region has been gradual. This latest agreement represents a renewed effort to advance regional integration.

