Belize Launches Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0

Press Release, Belmopan, August 4, 2025 – The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, through the National Climate Change Office (NCCO), is proud to announce the official launch of Belize’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0, which took place on July 31, 2025, at Oasis Hidden Hall, Belmopan City.
The Honorable Orlando Habet delivered the keynote address, emphasizing Belize’s transition from planning to action, in his words, “We are moving beyond commitments on paper. We are operationalizing them.” This milestone event highlighted the pivotal role of NDC 3.0 in guiding Belize’s journey toward a sustainable and climate-resilient future.
Key outcomes of Belize’s NDC 3.0 include:
• Increasing Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU)-related Greenhouse gas (GHG) removals by 63%.
• Targeting 75% renewable energy in electricity generation by 2030.
• Building resilience in key sectors and setting targets for land use, agriculture, energy, waste, and coastal adaptation.
• Broadening stakeholder engagement and detailed implementation plans.
• Outlines financial strategies and monitoring mechanisms. • Commitment to both mitigation and adaptation.
For more information on Belize’s NDC 3.0, visit the National Climate Change Office website at https://climatechange.gov.bz/.
The launch of NDC 3.0 marks a pivotal moment in Belize’s climate journey, reaffirming our commitment to a low-carbon, sustainable future. Through this renewed pledge, Belize continues to lead by example in the region, demonstrating not only ambition but also readiness to partner in transforming that ambition into a tangible, lasting impact.

