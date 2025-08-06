Belize Attends COSEFIN Meeting

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Press Release, Belmopan, August 4, 2025. Belize participated in the 56th Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Finance of Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic (COSEFIN), held on July 31, 2025, in Antigua Guatemala.
The delegation was led by Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, and included Carlos Pol, CEO of the Ministry of Economic Transformation; H.E. Jose Alpuche, Belize’s Ambassador to the Republic of Guatemala; and Ms. Cinnamon Bottaro, Belize’s representative to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Board of Executive Directors.
During the meeting, Belize reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation in fiscal policy, trade, and sustainable development. The delegation also held a bilateral meeting with Guatemala’s Minister of Public Finance, Hon. Jonathan Menkos, to discuss key areas of collaboration, including security, tourism, energy, and trade.
Belize’s incorporation into COSEFIN was formally approved at the 55th Regular Meeting on December 16, 2024. The country first participated in the Extraordinary Virtual Meeting on January 20, 2025. Belize’s active involvement in COSEFIN marks a significant step toward strengthening regional ties and advancing economic integration with Central America.

