Belize to Reap Transformational Benefits from Regional ISA Energy Meeting

Press Release, Belmopan, August 6, 2025. Belize is set to gain significant strategic and developmental benefits from its participation in the Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Latin America and the Caribbean, taking place in Santiago, Chile, from August 4-6, 2025.

This high-level ministerial meeting convenes regional energy leaders and ISA partners to advance solar deployment, strengthen institutional frameworks, and promote sustainable financing solutions aimed at transforming the region’s energy landscape.

Belize’s participation in the meeting unlocks a range of opportunities, including:

• Access to ISA’s catalytic financing mechanisms to support solar infrastructure development.

• Capacity-building programs for government agencies and energy professionals to enhance technical expertise.

• Opportunities for youth entrepreneurship and job creation within the solar energy sector.

• Advancements in digital transformation, including the development of smart grids and energy data platforms.

• Engagement in discussions on emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, energy storage, and critical minerals.

• Improved access to solar technologies and strengthened regional energy integration partnerships.

• Strengthening of policy frameworks and institutional reforms to attract private sector investment.

• Promotion of a just, inclusive energy transition aligned with Belize’s climate and sustainability goals.

As an active and committed member of the International Solar Alliance, Belize remains steadfast in its pursuit of a secure, resilient, and clean energy future. The insights and collaborations forged during this meeting are expected to lay a strong foundation for transformative changes across Belize’s energy sector and the broader Latin America and Caribbean region.

Belize is represented at the meeting by Dr. Leroy Almendarez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics, and Mr. Ryan Cobb, Energy Director.