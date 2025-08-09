Government of Belize and Brightwater Launch First Blue Carbon Pilot to Advance Climate Solutions and Marine Conservation

Press Release, Belize City, Belize. August 4, 2025. The Government of Belize (GOB), through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, in partnership with Brightwater, is proud to announce the launch of Belize’s groundbreaking blue carbon pilot project, which will lead to the development and issuance of Belize’s first high-quality blue carbon credits.

This milestone reflects Belize’s continued leadership in nature-based climate solutions and its commitment to advancing a thriving blue economy through community engagement and long-term conservation.

Developed under an exclusive agreement between the Government of Belize and Brightwater, the pilot brings together the expertise of the Brightwater Collective’s technical advisors—Stantec Inc., JLL, SEARCH LLC, and Climate Wedge—alongside the Ministry’s on-the-ground partner, the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association (TASA). This collaboration combines world-class knowledge in coastal and marine science, carbon markets, finance, and cultural heritage. The pilot will serve as a model for scalable, science-driven climate action that delivers measurable emissions reductions, supports sustainable livelihoods, and strengthens the resilience of Belize’s coastal ecosystems and communities.

First focused on Turneffe Atoll—one of the most biologically diverse marine ecosystems in the Caribbean and a global priority for conservation—this blue carbon pilot aims to protect and restore critical mangrove and seagrass ecosystems that deliver essential climate mitigation benefits. In addition to carbon sequestration, the project will focus on measurable biodiversity uplift, enhance marine and coastal resilience, safeguard cultural and ecological heritage, and support sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

“The launch of this pilot is a major step forward for Belize’s blue economy,” said Ms. Beverly Wade, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation. “It reflects our commitment to protecting coastal ecosystems and advancing nature-based solutions as a core strategy for creating real economic value for our people, addressing the climate crisis, and delivering global environmental benefits.”

Grounded in science and stakeholder engagement, the project is designed to meet leading international standards for carbon verification and to serve as a scalable model for future blue carbon investments throughout Belize.

“Our mission is to develop high-quality blue carbon projects that deliver tangible community benefits, meaningful climate impact, and measurable biodiversity gains—grounded in local knowledge and stewardship, and building on the strong scientific foundation already established in Belize,” said Jessie Stenftenagel, CEO of Brightwater. “We are proud to work alongside the Government of Belize and our technical advisors to bring this landmark project to life.”

The Turneffe Atoll pilot includes ecological and carbon baseline assessments, participatory stakeholder engagement, ecosystem mapping, and the establishment of a robust monitoring and verification framework. Alongside carbon storage, the project will support sustainable fisheries, enhance reef health, and build local capacity in climate adaptation and coastal restoration.

“This blue carbon pilot exemplifies Belize’s leadership in mobilizing innovative finance for both nature and people,” said Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State for Finance. “By valuing our natural assets, we are unlocking new investment opportunities that strengthen our economy, empower local communities, and advance global climate goals.”

This initiative builds upon Belize’s world-renowned conservation legacy and its leadership in marine protection. It sets a new precedent for aligning government policy, scientific innovation, and international investment with nature-based climate solutions that center people, culture, and ecosystems.

About Brightwater:

Brightwater develops high-quality, people-centered blue carbon projects that leverage the power of coastal ecosystems to drive climate action, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development. Working in partnership with governments, scientists, investors, and communities, Brightwater is setting a new global standard for integrity, transparency, and long-term value in nature-based climate solutions.

Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation