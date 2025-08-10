Appointment of New Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit

Press Release, August 7th, 2025, Belmopan, Belize. This communication serves as official notification that Mrs. Leni Ysaguirre McGann is no longer the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), effective July 31st, 2025.

Please be advised that Mrs. Marilyn Gardiner-Usher has been appointed as the FIU’s new Director with effect from August 4th, 2025.

Mrs. Gardiner-Usher brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the areas of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering, and regulatory compliance. With strong leadership and a deep commitment to serve, she is well-positioned to lead the FIU through its next phase of strategic development and institutional strengthening. Under her leadership, the FIU will continue to strengthen its regulatory framework and ensure that Belize remains fully prepared for the upcoming Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) 5th Round Mutual Evaluation Process.

The Government of Belize and the FIU remain steadfast in their efforts to preserve the financial integrity of Belize and lead the national response in the fight against money laundering, financial crime, and terrorist financing.

We kindly advise all members of the general public, stakeholders, and partners that, effective immediately, all official correspondence should be addressed to:

Mrs. Marilyn Gardiner-Usher

Director

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)

Ministry of Finance Announces Departure of FIU Director

Press Release, Belmopan, August 7, 2025. The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Finance, today extends its deep gratitude to Ms. Leni Ysaguirre McGann, who concluded her tenure as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on July 31, 2025.

During her distinguished service, Ms. Ysaguirre McGann played a pivotal role in advancing Belize’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework. Under her leadership, Belize achieved extraordinary results in its Fourth Round Mutual Evaluation by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF):

An impressive “fully compliant” rating for 38 out of 40 technical FATF Recommendations, with the remaining two rated as “largely compliant”—an achievement placing Belize among the world’s top performers on its first attempt.

Demonstrated substantial effectiveness in five of the eleven Immediate Outcomes, moderate effectiveness in five, and low effectiveness in only one.

These historic accomplishments significantly elevated Belize’s international standing, affirming its status as a global leader in combating financial crime.

Speaking on her departure, Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, remarked:

“Leni Ysaguirre McGann has been an instrumental force in strengthening Belize’s financial integrity. Her leadership of the FIU and stewardship of Belize’s CFATF engagement have delivered transformative results—not just in terms of compliance, but in global confidence in our regulatory framework. On behalf of the Government, I thank her for her years of dedicated service and her enduring contribution to national development.”

The Government conveys its heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Ysaguirre McGann for her steadfast dedication, leadership, and the legacy she leaves in building Belize’s institutional resilience and credibility. Her successful tenure at the helm of the FIU, her chairmanship of the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee (NAMLC), and her role in international cooperation have laid a strong foundation for the next phase of Belize’s AML/CFT efforts.

As of August 4, 2025, Ms. Marilyn Gardiner‑Usher has assumed the role of FIU Director, and the Ministry looks forward to continuing the positive momentum toward the upcoming Fifth Round Mutual Evaluation.