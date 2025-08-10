PM Announces Appointment of Ambassadors of Belize

Press Release, Belmopan, August 7, 2025. Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize and Minister of Finance, Investment, Economic Transformation, Civil Aviation, and E-Governance, announced the appointment of Ambassadors, Ambassadors Designate, and other Diplomatic Staff who will be serving at the various Embassies and Missions of Belize and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Headquarters:

The following new appointments will be made:

H.E. Katherine Meighan, Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan)

H.E. Nestor Mendez, Ambassador to the United States of America

Mr. Joshua Pott, Minister Counsellor to the United States of America

H.E. Janine Coye Felson, Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the United Nations

Dr. Kenrick Williams, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations

H.E. Lou-Anne Burns Martinez, Ambassador to the Republic of El Salvador

H.E. Cherie Nisbet, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

H.E. Perlita Aldana, Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba

Mr. Luis Salazar, Chargé d’Affaires to the Republic of Cuba

H.E. Dr. Henry Canton, Ambassador for Trade to the Caribbean Community

H.E. Alfonso Gahona, Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

H.E. Ayesha Borland, Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The following ambassadors remain:

H.E. Oscar Arnold, Ambassador to the United Mexican States

H.E. Jose Alpuche, Ambassador to the Republic of Guatemala

H.E. Dr. Gianni Avila, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union

H.E. Gale Miller Garnett, High Commissioner to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

H.E. Lawrence Sylvester, Non-Resident Ambassador to the Caribbean Community

The Ambassadors are currently in Belize participating in the annual Heads of Mission Encounter (HOME) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from August 6-8, 2025, and will be traveling to take up their assignments in the coming days. The appointments are effective August 1, 2025.